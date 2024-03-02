Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 60,383 shares trading hands.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 169,557 shares of company stock valued at $74,685 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.