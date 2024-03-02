TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Down 31.7% in February

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,321,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 472,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,498 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,688,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 571,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.39. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.