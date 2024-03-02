Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 65,870 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. 18,528,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,757,732. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

