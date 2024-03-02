Ultra Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Ultra has a total market cap of $96.30 million and $3.25 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,946.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.09 or 0.00724969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.57 or 0.00170416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00044554 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019459 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,663,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25661366 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $4,127,158.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.