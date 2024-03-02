Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $96.27 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $96.27 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,759.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.56 or 0.00804012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00194986 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00043354 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019504 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,663,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25661366 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $4,127,158.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

