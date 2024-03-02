Uniswap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $638.78 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.52 billion and $638.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $12.56 or 0.00020270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00148590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.6427167 USD and is up 15.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 949 active market(s) with $631,033,223.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

