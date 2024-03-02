United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Update

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UHGWW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514. United Homes Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kim LLC purchased a new position in United Homes Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in United Homes Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 469,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 75,349 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter worth $34,000.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

