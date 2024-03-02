United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 4,392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

