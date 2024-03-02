United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Up 75.3% in February

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.89. 11,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,387. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $141.59 and a 12-month high of $266.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.73.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

