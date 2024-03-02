Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 80,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $269.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock worth $125,511 in the last 90 days. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

