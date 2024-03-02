USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the January 31st total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301. The stock has a market cap of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.31 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USCB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at USCB Financial

In related news, Director Howard Feinglass bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,518,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,017,680.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 97.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

