Verasity 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.23 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $114.12 million and $38.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 63.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004018 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

