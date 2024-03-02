Verge Trading 49.9% Higher Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $101.33 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,772.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.80 or 0.00783193 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00147870 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00055613 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007778 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00236357 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.00192615 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00043177 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
