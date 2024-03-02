VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.310-3.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.6 million. VSE also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE Price Performance

VSE Dividend Announcement

Shares of VSEC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. 186,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,404. VSE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VSE by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 932.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

