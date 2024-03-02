Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.01. 740,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

