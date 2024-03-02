Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $60.12. 3,761,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

