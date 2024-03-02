Wahed Invest LLC Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded up $12.96 on Friday, reaching $589.95. The company had a trading volume of 654,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.53 and a 200-day moving average of $468.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $590.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

