Wahed Invest LLC Has $537,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.97. 1,988,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

