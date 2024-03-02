Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.64. 5,703,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,817. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

