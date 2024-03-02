WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $27.57 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $27.57 million and approximately $879,976.44 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00150533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

