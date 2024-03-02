WINkLink (WIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.47 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $169.14 million and approximately $83.47 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00015053 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $51,157,797.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

