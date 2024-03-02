WOW-token (WOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.46

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.28 million and $7.46 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0222186 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

