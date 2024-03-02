Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Yum China by 11.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.95. 2,569,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

