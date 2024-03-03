12 West Capital Management LP Purchases 909,933 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,933 shares during the period. Sportradar Group comprises 3.3% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Sportradar Group worth $36,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRAD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

SRAD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 329,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,698. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

