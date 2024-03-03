12 West Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet makes up about 0.8% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Grocery Outlet worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 1,642,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,612. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

