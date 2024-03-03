12 West Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

12 West Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the period. Procore Technologies accounts for 15.7% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned about 1.86% of Procore Technologies worth $173,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $310,961.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,573,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,435,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,552 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,969. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCOR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.