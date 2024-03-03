13D Management LLC Acquires 8,530 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 4.7% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.16% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,257,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.80. 195,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,666. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.42. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

