13D Management LLC Purchases 125,728 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

13D Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,728 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for 6.5% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.15% of Exelixis worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after buying an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,044. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

