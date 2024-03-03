13D Management LLC Purchases 52,182 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

13D Management LLC increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,182 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for 4.9% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.08% of US Foods worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in US Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

USFD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 2,253,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,039. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

