140 Summer Partners LP Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,097,000. Progressive accounts for about 11.9% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 34.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 163,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 130,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $187.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,269. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

