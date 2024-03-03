1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 76,615 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

ETX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 70,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.