1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,154,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,657 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust accounts for about 1.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 125.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $120,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 125,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,015. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.