1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,227. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

