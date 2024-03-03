1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. 1,855,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,737. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

