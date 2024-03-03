1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,600 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth $175,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth $187,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHS remained flat at $10.79 during midday trading on Friday. 42,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Articles

