1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 1.25% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $24,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,560,000 after buying an additional 4,098,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,137,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,298,000 after purchasing an additional 148,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,290,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 1,630,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,493. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.