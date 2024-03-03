1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. The European Equity Fund comprises about 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 27.73% of The European Equity Fund worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 283,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EEA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

The European Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

(Free Report)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.