1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ SRCE traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $48.61. 78,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,944. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter worth about $2,483,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

