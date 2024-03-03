59 North Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,204,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,390,000. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 3.8% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

