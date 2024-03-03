59 North Capital Management LP Reduces Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

59 North Capital Management LP lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,838,985 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up about 4.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.89% of MDU Resources Group worth $35,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 951,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,341. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

