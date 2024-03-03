Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
AOD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 278,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
