Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

AOD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 278,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $16,657,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,790,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,006,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,616,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,350,000.

