Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the quarter. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund makes up about 1.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 24.12% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 33.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 10,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,150. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.