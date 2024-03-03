Acme LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Acme LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,356,146 shares during the quarter. Astra Space makes up about 4.5% of Acme LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acme LLC owned 10.15% of Astra Space worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 730,683 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 623,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Astra Space by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 247,142 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 408,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Astra Space, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Astra Space Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

