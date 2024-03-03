Acuta Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Verastem accounts for 1.3% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Verastem worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Verastem by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verastem by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Verastem Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of VSTM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 279,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.