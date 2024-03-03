Acuta Capital Partners LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $260,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 111,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $484,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 603,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,727. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
