Acuta Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Rezolute worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 1,307,273 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rezolute

In other news, CFO Daron Evans bought 41,900 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 61,900 shares of company stock worth $85,580. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Rezolute Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:RZLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 274,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,621. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Rezolute Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

