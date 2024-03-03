Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 298,300 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $150,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.00. 1,399,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,963. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

