Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 76,100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $125,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.20. 4,018,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.15. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

