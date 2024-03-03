Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 3.43% of Valaris worth $187,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 31.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,889,000 after buying an additional 919,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after buying an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Valaris by 1,379.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after buying an additional 640,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 359.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after buying an additional 439,106 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Valaris Stock Up 4.2 %

VAL traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,735. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $78.92.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

