Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 38,300 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $133,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,055. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $294.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,531 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

